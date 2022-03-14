 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What are they proud of?

To the editor:

I hear Biden voters say they are proud they voted for him. Consumed by hatred for Trump, they would’ve voted for Bozo the Clown. Wait, they did vote for Bozo, but I digress. What are they proud of?

Please state facts and not nonsense as in, “Biden will unify America,” “Jan. 6 was a threat to our democracy” or “a threat to our secular, democratic republic” like you parrot from leftist media.

Maybe they’re proud inflation is at a 40-year high, or proud gas is heading for $6 per gallon? Maybe they’re proud of Biden’s Afghanistan surrender killing 13 soldiers? Or proud desperate Afghans fell off departing American planes? Maybe they’re proud Biden abandoned our southern border to millions of illegals including terrorists, drug smugglers and human traffickers? Or proud to watch Putin restore the Soviet Union killing innocents and threatening nuclear war? Maybe they’re proud the Biden’s accepted millions from communist Chinese companies? Or proud Biden, like Obama, is willing to give Iran nuclear weapons?

The buck never stops with "Big-Guy" Biden. Whatever happens, he and his voters claim it’s someone else’s fault. As Putin’s lackey, he prefers Russian oil and gas over America’s, or acquiring more from dictators in Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

I am not a Trump fan. I cringe when he speaks. But I prefer his pro-American policies.

Democrats whine Republicans are obstructionists. Huh? NOBODY obstructs more than Democrats. In fact, Democrats obstructed for four years, impeaching Trump TWICE, and weaponized Congress and multiple government agencies to fabricate Trump-Russia collusion while Hillary and democrats colluded with Russians.

In one year, Joe Biden has become the worst president in U.S. history. Period. Thank God he hasn’t peed on someone’s shoes during a state dinner.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County

