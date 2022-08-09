Letter: What the ban does

Recently the United States House of Representatives redefined AR-15 styled firearms as "assault weapons" and by a 217 to 213 vote banned them.

This was done by a majority of the Democrats and several spineless Republicans voting in support of the ban.

So, let us look at what this ban does in my humble opinion. An AR-15 in the hands of criminals intent on committing murder, rape, robbery, facilitating drug, gang and other illegal activity is an assault weapon. If these naive (or dumb) lawmakers think this ban will keep this type weapon out of the hands of criminals watch the news closely for persons arrested and charged with committing crimes and see how many have a second charge of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. This proves that criminals do not care about laws and will get their firearms regardless of the laws passed.

Now let's look at AR-15 type weapons in the possession of law abiding citizens who own them for hunting and protection from the criminal element described above. The AR-15 style weapon is a defensive type of weapon used to protect your own life, the life of another person and your property. The 217 members of the United States House of Representatives have voted to ban defensive weapons from being owned by law abiding citizens of the United States of America while the criminal element will have easy access to those weapons making law abiding citizens even easier prey than they are at the present time.

Therefore, the House did not ban assault weapons but redefined a firearm and banned a defensive weapon.

If the representatives in Washington wanted to do something worthwhile they should spend time looking at the mental health issues, improving treatment and allocating funds so every locality across America had adequate, fully staffed and funded treatment facilities to handle all the people that have weird thoughts and fantasies before they become realities. On second thought, I understand why they would not do this for that would leave too many vacancies in the House.

T. Neal Morris, Danville