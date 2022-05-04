Letter: What's going on?

To the editor:

What the heck is going on? Congress is still wasting its time on the “January 6th insurrection.” What a load of horse manure. Do you actually believe that President Trump and/or the Republicans thought a couple hundred loyal followers armed with sticks and bull horns could over through the government?

That’s what they are saying by calling it an insurrection.

Most of those people at the Capitol that day were there for the ill-conceived rally and not prepared to storm the capital. This is clearly a case of dirty politics. Either that or they are delusional and unfit to govern.

Putin is going to the G20 conference. Really? Why is Russia still in the world’s leadership?

Our southern border is utterly out of control. The influx of undocumented and unvaccinated aliens is causing all sorts of problems. President Joe Biden’s policies are only making things worse.

Inflation caused by Biden’s economics is running rampant. These are all problems the Congress should be concentrating on. Blaming the Republicans when the Democrats control both houses of Congress and the presidency is ridiculous.

And now Biden has created a new governmental agency, the Misinformation Governance Board (MGB not KGB), or something like that. This country has existed for 250 years without the government needing an agency to tell us what is the truth. And the people in this government are clearly not the one’s to start telling us what to believe in. Politically biased censorship by the government is clearly unlawful.

Elon Musk buying Twitter just days, if not hours, before the formation of this board and threatening to put and end to their censorship of free speech or dissenting opinions to that of the Democratic party is purely coincidental I suppose. Or so they would hope we believed.

The people of this government have clearly lost the trust of many of us and have clearly not earned the trust placed in them. We don’t need some political hack employed by the government telling us what to believe. Let us figure it out as we have for 250 years.

Harvey O. Minnick Jr., Danville