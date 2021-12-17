Letter: Where credit is due

To the editor:

Beth Macy’s “Dopesick” book is nominated for a Golden Globe Award according to the Dec. 15 issue of the Register & Bee.

Because a drug company produced pain reliever oxycontin that people have become addicted to, all drug companies are evil, according to Macy.

As a medical doctor, I tell family, friends and patients that “all pills are also poisons,” and should be used sensibly. Pharmaceutical companies are not the enemy!

Obesity results from an addiction to food that can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, physical limitations, broken vertebrae and myriad social and economic complications. Does this mean all farmers who produce the foods we eat and grocery stores who sell the food are evil? Pfizer, Walgreens and other pharmaceutical companies are to be praised, especially in light of what they have done in this pandemic era.

They have produced effective vaccines and oral drugs to treat the COVID-19 plague in a very difficult socioeconomic time. Walgreens does free COVID-19 testing, and vaccine administration, along with providing myriad number of medications for other ailments. Other drug companies like CVS are also in the fight to beat this virus.

Please give credit, where credit is due! We need a Golden Globe Award for the Drug Company of the Year!

Victor Oberheu, MD, Danville