Letter: Who will be held liable for the effects?

To the editor:

The Saturday issue of the Danville Register & Bee reports “$6B deal with Perdue Pharma is just a start.” On the same page, there is a report that a Danville man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Both drugs have indeed caused a huge toll of misery because of the addiction and illegal activity. When used properly under medical supervision these drugs have been helpful to many people and the commonwealth of Virginia, under the guidance of the previous administration, has approved the legal growth, use and distribution of marijuana which is every bit as addictive and destructive to the lives of individuals using this drug.

The impact of words and deeds committed by folks while under the influence of marijuana is just as devastating to family, friends and innocent bystanders.

Who will be held liable for the effects of this drug on the citizens of Virginia?

Dr. Victor Oberheu, Danville