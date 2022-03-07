 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who will be held liable for the effects?

  • 0

To the editor:

The Saturday issue of the Danville Register & Bee reports “$6B deal with Perdue Pharma is just a start.” On the same page, there is a report that a Danville man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Both drugs have indeed caused a huge toll of misery because of the addiction and illegal activity. When used properly under medical supervision these drugs have been helpful to many people and the commonwealth of Virginia, under the guidance of the previous administration, has approved the legal growth, use and distribution of marijuana which is every bit as addictive and destructive to the lives of individuals using this drug.

The impact of words and deeds committed by folks while under the influence of marijuana is just as devastating to family, friends and innocent bystanders.

Who will be held liable for the effects of this drug on the citizens of Virginia?

People are also reading…

Dr. Victor Oberheu, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: More concerned about what is taught at home

Regarding executive order No. 1, critical race theory is not incorporated into the state's Standards of Learning, nor is it a part of the city's or county's educational plans. So thank you for telling us to not do that which we were not doing in the first place.

Letter: Taking issues with letter

I would like to make a brief response to Mr. Bill Lawrence’s letter, “Tragic situations,” (page A4, March 1) where he compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the unarmed (as far as I know) immigrants seeking refuge by crossing our southern border.

Letter: Tragic situations

A tragedy is occurring in Europe. Thousands of Russian soldiers are pouring across the Ukrainian border, blowing things up and killing people. Ukraine is suffering from a full-scale invasion by foreign nationals.

Letter: Give up meat for Lent, and all year long

In Western churches, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. Many Christians abstain from animal foods during Lent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert