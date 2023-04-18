April 17-21 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, an effort that started here in Virginia in 1997 and grew quickly to the nationwide initiative it is today.

This year the theme is “WORK WITH US — You Play a Role in Work Zone Safety.” When you approach a work zone, know that our Virginia Department of Transportation employees, our contractors and our law enforcement partners are working together to safely fix a problem or make a needed improvement to serve you.

It is our honor and privilege to serve. We all want to go home safely to our friends and family, and we want the same for every traveler. Your role is crucial. Work with us by:

Wearing your seat belt

Driving sober, eliminating distractions and being constantly vigilant

Slowing down - obeying work zone speed limits and work zone signs

Following the Move Over Law

Teaching young and future drivers by setting a safe example

Join us in observing National Work Zone Awareness Week:

Wednesday: Go Orange Day and statewide National Work Zone Awareness Week observance. Wear orange and share your support of work zone safety by posting pictures on your social media accounts with #GoOrangeDayVA. Wednesday evening, VDOT and its partners gather at the VDOT Workers Memorial on Afton Mountain to honor those who lost their lives in work zone incidents.

Go Orange Day and statewide National Work Zone Awareness Week observance. Wear orange and share your support of work zone safety by posting pictures on your social media accounts with #GoOrangeDayVA. Wednesday evening, VDOT and its partners gather at the VDOT Workers Memorial on Afton Mountain to honor those who lost their lives in work zone incidents. Friday: A statewide moment of silence at 10 a.m. to remember workers killed in service to the commonwealth.

Thank you for choosing to work with us.

Sincerely,

Chris Winstead, Virginia Department of Transportation, Lynchburg district engineer