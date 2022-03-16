 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Writer made dubious claims

To the editor:

The writer advocating for U.S. oil independent made dubious claims. The writer claims that President Joe Biden banned fracking which shades reality. President Biden did not ban any operator who has an existing lease or permit on public land. Drilling and fracking continue under existing permits on public lands.

President Biden has not banned the Keystone pipeline since several phases of that pipeline are pumping oil today. He cancelled a permit for Keystone XL which is the fourth phase of the pipeline. The XL permit approved by President Donald Trump in 2017 resulted in the construction a total of 93 total miles of a 1,210-mile pipeline, but construction has been held up by landowners and environmental groups’ court filings. It is possible that the XL permit may not get approval in court.

As a comparison, the Mountain Valley Pipeline has 303 miles of pipeline that is 90% complete. MVP is behind schedule because of court filings but has completed more miles of its pipeline than Keystone XL did before President Biden cancelled their permit.

Roy N. Ford, Danville

