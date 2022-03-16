Letter: Writer made dubious claims

The writer advocating for U.S. oil independent made dubious claims. The writer claims that President Joe Biden banned fracking which shades reality. President Biden did not ban any operator who has an existing lease or permit on public land. Drilling and fracking continue under existing permits on public lands.

President Biden has not banned the Keystone pipeline since several phases of that pipeline are pumping oil today. He cancelled a permit for Keystone XL which is the fourth phase of the pipeline. The XL permit approved by President Donald Trump in 2017 resulted in the construction a total of 93 total miles of a 1,210-mile pipeline, but construction has been held up by landowners and environmental groups’ court filings. It is possible that the XL permit may not get approval in court.