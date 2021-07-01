Letter writer's response misses on voting rights

To the editor:

Letter writer David Mantiply's, replying to my letter ("Biden may not be Trump, but he's not good," June 25) of June 21 about President Biden, describes “democracy” as simply an “ideology.” That is as ludicrous as it is absurd. The word and concept of “democracy” is a blessed gift from the Athenian, Pericles 25 centuries ago.

In Greek it is one word: “democracy.” In English it takes two: (the) “people rule.” “Democracy” is anything but an “ideology. We, “the people” of the United States “rule” by voting. We “elect” politicians to “represent” us at the local, state, and national levels.

The tragedy is that many Americans do not take advantage of that right. In 2020 only 66% of registered voters did so. But Mantiply’s most ridiculous claim is that “no state has tried to limit access to anyone.”

Apparently he has never heard of “Texas,” or “Georgia,” among other Republican-controlled states, who have passed draconian voter restriction laws in an attempt to keep minority populations from voting or at least making it difficult to do so.