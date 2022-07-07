Letter: Yes, there is a God

To the editor:

This is my response to Mr. John Laughlin's letter. I can read my Bible and it tells me there is a God. God speaks to man from the very first page. The Bible does not speak to prove the existence of God by abstract reasoning, but begins with the very act of creation.

Today the world is full of those who believe there is no God. This is called blasphemes against the Holy Spirit. (Luke 12-10) You can speak all slander you want to against the Son of Man and God will forgive you, but to him who says there is no Holy Spirit, it will not be forgiven in this world or the New World to come.

You ask about all of the catastrophic events that has plagued the earth, both God-made and man-made. God has gave them to mankind to punish them for all the sins they have committed and not believing there is a God. From Matthew 5-45, He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good and sends rain on the just and unjust.

The German soldiers were only following orders when they murdered all of God’s chosen people. All people that have been born are God's chosen people, and this includes you, Mr. John Laughlin. All of these soldiers could have been saved, if they had only obeyed the gospel that Jesus Christ (Acts 2-37-47) preached.

A quote from Abraham Lincoln: “I can see it might be possible for someone to look upon the earth and say there is no God, but I cannot conceive how they could look up into the heaven at night, with all the stars shinning, and say there is no God.”

It takes lots of faith to believe in a book written 2,000 years ago, but I do believe there is a God and He has made a home for all who believe. This place is called heaven and God also made a place for those who believe there is no God, this place is called hell, with no escape. Matthew 25-31-46 and Luke 16-19-31.

All of you might want to read Revelations 22-18-20.

Glenn C. Allen, Danville