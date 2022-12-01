Letter: You are forewarned

Something terrible happened at the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors (BOS) public meeting on the evening of Nov. 15. An innocent citizen was berated and silenced and taken away by police for trying to speak his opinion on a matter of public interest.

Jim Scearce is an American citizen who lives with his family in the Westover District of Pittsylvania County. He is many other things as well. But all that matters here is that he is an American citizen, one of the relatively few human beings on Earth to be so blessed.

Citizen Scearce has been a vociferous critic of BOS Chairman Vic Ingram, a man who, on his best day, is little more than a hapless glad-hander. Over his 10 months at the helm of our county government, Ingram has shown nearly hopeless judgment in terms of leadership skills as well as basic judgment.

On the evening in question, Citizen Jim Scearce presented himself properly during the BOS meeting’s “Hearing of the Citizens” to offer his permitted three minutes of public commentary on his county government. Chairman Ingram was gunning for Citizen Scearce even before Scearce rose to speak. Seething, Ingram warned Scearce that he had better not address any individual member of the Board of Supervisors. To do so, Ingram warned, was against BOS rules.

Seconds later, Citizen Scearce took the podium, identified himself, and calmly stated that he wanted to talk about Chairman Ingram’s “favorite special-interest group, the fire and rescue” organizations.

That is as far as Scearce got before he was silenced. Ingram erupted, shouting at Scearce that “your time is up … sit down!” Angrily, Ingram ordered, “Cut his mike off! If he won’t leave charge him with trespassing!”

The shocking scene was eerily reminiscent of the mad Queen in “Alice in Wonderland” in which she screeches over and over, “OFF WITH HIS HEAD! OFF WITH HIS HEAD!” As the microphone went dead and the speaker was silenced, the police came forward and escorted Citizen Scearce out.

Like a strutting dog that had just chased someone out of his yard, a swaggering Chairman Ingram spluttered to the audience that Jim Scearce had been highly critical of the BOS proceedings in months past and that he had been “forewarned” on this occasion. Then, in an inane leap of logic, Ingram reminded the audience about the importance of not shouting “fire” in a crowded theater.

The outrageous nature of such grotesque arrogance was heightened by the participation of High Sheriff Mike Taylor, perhaps the most respected elected official in Pittsylvania County. It is painful to consider a man of Sheriff Taylor’s stature being used by a wannabe petty tyrant like Vic Ingram to trample on Jim Scearce’s sacred rights as an American Citizen.

What happened at this public meeting is important. And it is frightening. And it was done in your name by your government. This, folks, is where authoritarianism always starts. It’s like little footsteps in the night, tip-toeing so quietly that at first you think it could not possibly be what it is. But it is.

To use Chairman Ingram’s chilling words to Citizen Scearce: you have been “forewarned.”

Henry Hurt, Chatham