Our region is making a comeback! Think about how far we’ve come since the loss of Dan River and the decline of tobacco. The rebirth of the River District, the great workforce development efforts at IALR, DCC and Averett, the new YMCA, and recent business start-ups and expansions in the region like Morgan-Olson, Sky Foods and Intertape Polymer are just a few examples of the progress of the last few years.