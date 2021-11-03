 Skip to main content
Letters: Flags on private property free speech
To the editor:

In response to the letter "Atrocity to Freedom" (on page A4 of Sunday's edition), madam, you are wrong. The atrocity here is not the flag you see but rather your evil attempt to crush freedom of speech as expressed in the First Amendment of the Constitution.

While you may not "like" what you see, these flags are on private property. If it offends you, too bad. Your attempt to control everything and everyone speaks volumes.

What if I said the color of your house offends me? Sounds silly doesn't it. Just as silly as your attempt.

Either grow up or stay in your "safe home" with the other "woke" idiots. As a veteran, I served to allow ALL points of view to be expressed. God Bless America.

James Richards, Danville

Letters

Letter: Board members should be ashamed

I must admit that I’ve never seen a more erroneous and egregious attack on someone’s character as the one currently being perpetrated by members of the board of supervisors of Pittsylvania County against Vic Ingram, my soon-to-be father-in-law.

Letters

Letter: Vote yes for the future of our region

Our region is making a comeback! Think about how far we’ve come since the loss of Dan River and the decline of tobacco. The rebirth of the River District, the great workforce development efforts at IALR, DCC and Averett, the new YMCA, and recent business start-ups and expansions in the region like Morgan-Olson, Sky Foods and Intertape Polymer are just a few examples of the progress of the last few years.

Letters

Letter: Vote for Youngkin, Sears

As a teacher, I knew it was such an important decision that I wanted — and needed — the permission of the parents of each of my students. That meant I had to send permission slips home for the parents to sign. Also, at the PTA meetings, I asked each parent whether they had any questions about what I’d planned for their children.

Letters

Letter: Vote for Dalton, Barksdale, Chesher

I am writing to express my support for the following candidates for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. They are Darrell Dalton for the Callands-Gretna District, Jessie Barksdale for the Bannister District and Tim Chesher for the Dan River District.

