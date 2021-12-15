Letters: Let's hope leaders will find solutions

Having retired in 2007, I consider myself as part of this huge number of retirees. I don’t know whether this huge number of retired persons worry every time a rise in consumer prices happen. The Labor Department reported recently that consumer prices were 6.2 higher in October than a year ago which is the sharpest increase since November of 1990. My wife and I feel that our dollar nowadays doesn’t go quite as far as it used to. The experts say that the reason for this is inflation which describes the gradual rise in prices and slow decline in purchasing power of the dollar. The current annual inflation for the 12 months ending in October is 6.22% and lately has gone up to 6.8%.

The administration and the Federal Reserve, in their infinite wisdom, have attributed the rising prices largely because of the pandemic. Have they not taken into account that because President Joe Biden issued an executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline that led persons to lose their jobs and then a rise in the price of gasoline. Of course, this led to the rise of prices of consumer goods and the phenomenon we call inflation. Because OPEC refused to increase their oil production when President Biden asked, he ordered the release of 50 million gallons of gasoline from the strategic petroleum reserve. He most likely did not know that the U.S. uses 18 million gallons of gasoline daily. The move was just to provide a short-lived and temporary easing of gasoline prices. Adding insult to injury, the Energy Department forecasts heating bills will be up to 54% higher this winter as a result of higher energy prices. Had the pipeline expansion not canceled, it would have resulted in the delivery of more than 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would meet with existing pipeline infrastructure to travel further south to oil refineries in the Gulf Coast. Don’t you think this would have prevented the 6.8% inflation rate that have diminished the purchasing power of our dollars?