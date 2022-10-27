 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters: Petrina Carter for City Council

I am writing to support Petrina Carter for Danville City Council.

I have known Ms. Carter for many years and have always been very impressed by her dedication to our community. Long before she was running for office, she always participated in community events and showed her support in numerous ways.

The City Council needs a strong female voice who will always put the needs of the community first, not just photo ops and lip service. Danville, please vote Petrina Carter for City Council.

Jennifer Miller, Danville

