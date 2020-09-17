Letters to the editor for Sept. 17, 2020
Carter for city council
Petrina Carter has shown and proven she has the desire, ability and leadership skills to become the next woman to serve on the Danville City Council. As a lifelong citizen of this great city, it would be nice to see a forward-thinking, progressive woman on the council. And as a woman, I feel that we must have proper representation across the board.
Petrina Carter has invested in the Danville community, where she has lived for over 25 years. As the CEO of Tri-County Community Action Agency, her focus is on building people to help them become contributing members of society through employment, education and resources. She knows that by empowering people, you help build the community. You can always find her around town supporting community events and serving on various boards to help move Danville forward.
When I was growing up, my church member, Joyce Glaise, was the second woman to serve on the city council. I remember the pride I felt seeing a woman from my community that looked like me represented on the council. If I am not mistaken, there has not been a woman on the council since Ruby Archie and Joyce Glaise.
It is time for a change, and women often battle behind the scenes for equality and issues we face in our communities. Every entrance to the city has a sign that speaks of inclusion and diversity; we need to live up to that. How can our issues be addressed if we have no one at the table representing us? Women need to have a seat at the table, and Petrina Carter is just the woman for the job.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Women’s Suffrage Movement that protected women’s constitutional right to vote. We have come so far, but the struggle for diverse women’s equality and proper representation in local and state governments is still fleeting.
I have witnessed Petrina in action serving her community and supporting others. During the time I have known her, I know her to be fair and a woman of integrity. I am aware of the other candidates and I find them to be good people. However, on Nov. 3, I must support the candidate with a clear vision and the ability to stay on task and get the job done. And that person is Petrina Carter!
KARICE BRIMMER
Danville
Nothing to do? Casino would help
How many times have we heard or read about there not being anything to do in Danville? I have lost count.
While I disagree that there’s nothing to do here, bringing Caesars to Danville will put this issue to bed for good. We will have entertainment, restaurants and bars, and a state-of-the-art spa, not to mention a first-rate casino.
This is a game-changer. Caesars for Danville!
LINDSEY THEODORIDIS
Danville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!