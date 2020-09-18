Letters to the editor for Sept. 18, 2020

Blame Trump for COVID-19 deaths
The degree of damage from Donald Trump’s greatest lie to America has been catastrophic. A lie is when one deliberately tells the opposite of what he knows to be true. We now know that Trump admitted in early February that the coronavirus was deadly, airborne and easily transmittable, but his plan was to downplay the issue to “avoid panic.” What type of logic is that?
A competent leader addresses a problem head-on and does not look the other way. Trump should have aggressively promoted face masks, social distancing and enforced a short-term ban on group gatherings in the limited and small hot-spots that existed early on. This would have contained the virus and ended the pandemic. If he had acted as he was advised, our local economies and businesses would now be open, our kids would safely be in school and we would not have over 190,000 COVID-19 deaths.
The blood of every unnecessary COVID-19 death is directly on Donald Trump’s hands. It’s criminal. He continues to give himself “A pluses” on his management while holding super-spreader events like his rallies and his convention speech on the White House lawn.
It is shocking and sad to see how much damage a single man can do to his country. Trump is not the remedy for the problems he has created. We need to eject Trump from the White House on Nov. 3 and get effective leadership in order for America to recover.
We need Joe Biden to supply the needed unity and healing that Donald Trump cannot provide.
RANDOLPH NEAL
Danville
Surprised by credit card fee
I recently made a $500 purchase at a local business and paid by business check. It wasn’t until several hours later that I noticed the receipt showed a $14 credit card fee. When I inquired about this fee and reminded them that I had paid by check, they advised me that any purchase not paid by cash was charged this “credit card” fee.
I was so flabbergasted that I couldn’t continue the conversation. I was not advised of this charge ahead of time, is this legal? It certainly isn’t good business.
CHERYL SUTHERLAND
Danville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!