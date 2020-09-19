Letters to the editor for Sept. 19, 2020

Go with Joe
In April 2004, America had been at war in Iraq for more than a year. Ted Koppel planned to honor our fallen troops by showing their photos and announcing their names on the April 30 edition of Nightline. To Koppel’s surprise, he was criticized as unpatriotic for his planned tribute, and some even said he was trying to undermine the war effort. The conservative network Sinclair Broadcasting Group announced they would boycott Nightline.
There was something wrong with that picture then, and that picture still is hanging today. Is it patriotic to wave flags and praise the military, but unpatriotic to reveal the sacrifices made by our men and women in the armed services? According to a recent Atlantic magazine article, Trump said he didn’t want amputees in a military parade because “it was not a good look.” The Atlantic article further alleges Trump referred to John McCain as a “loser” and our American war dead as “suckers.” Multiple sources confirm the reporting.
This comes as no surprise. Trump can’t understand sacrifice or working for the good of others without some quid pro quo. In the Nov. 3 election, we have an opportunity to elect Joe Biden whose son served in the military and whose empathy with the sufferings of others is born out of personal tragedy. Let’s go with Joe and make it official: Trump is the real loser.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
