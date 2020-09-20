Letters to the editor for Sept. 20, 2020
Election a toxic mix
The race for president and other offices are off and running with an added toxic mixture when people have labeled “Democrats” as evil or in a league with Satan and wondered how a Christian could be a Democrat.
Local Democratic party meetings include pastors, deacons, active church members, and law enforcement officers where prayers are offered, and the Pledge of Allegiance is recited. The members believe that Black lives matter but no more no less than police lives, white lives, and the lives of many racial and ethnic groups. Party gatherings include a racial diversity in attendance that has proven enriching.
It was a Democratic president, Lyndon Johnson, who pushed through Civil Right legislation and voting rights legislation even as he predicted that passing those bills would cost the Democratic party the South for a generation. It is ironic that many who use the word evil or question whether a Democrat can be a Christian belong to evangelical churches with mostly white members.
In 2020, it is the Democrats who chose Cameron Webb as their candidate for the 5th District Congressional seat and Kamala Harris as a vice presidential candidate, and there are many church members and Christians who support them.
Democratic administrations gave the country Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and most recently the Affordable Care Act. When Democrats gained control in Virginia, Medicaid Expansion was enacted providing more people with a means to pay for their health care. While the Affordable Act can use improvements, those improvements will only take place with Democrats leading the country. Republicans have only tried to repeal the Affordable Act without offering any alternative.
ROY FORD
Danville
Caesars a win for area
It is with much thought, recounting of life’s experiences and research that I recommend a yes vote for Caesars Entertainment being allowed to open in Danville. Be aware, this is the one and only chance to do so. Opportunities such as this enormous investment in Danville are rare. Please support progress.
I have been a resident of Danville for over 50 years. Multiple opportunities for jobs elsewhere were forthcoming over the decades, but my wife and I chose to remain and raise our family in Danville. Over the decades I heard a variety of stories about I-85 not coming through the city, observed the disappearance of the tobacco industry and watched the sale and eventual closing of Dan River Inc. and other industries with the associated job loses, and the demise and resurgence of downtown and the River District. After graduation from college, our son chose to live elsewhere as no jobs were available in his field at that time.
This letter is not intended to recount the long list of benefits that will come to the city and surrounding area with a positive vote for Caesars. Each benefit is truly filled with opportunities for employment, improvements to the city’s infrastructure, schools and tax income not derived from an increase in our personal taxes.
My thanks to our delegate, Danny Marshall, Sens. Bill Stanley and Frank Ruff Jr. and all the legislators of the commonwealth who were visionaries in providing this wonderful opportunity to five localities. Kudos to our City Council, city manager, the Danville Industrial Development Authority and all who have worked tirelessly to bring forth such a wonderful vision for us to consider. Our city council and management have made many wise decisions that have spurred improvements in our city over the last decade — and Caesars is the next quantum step in our growth.
Please contact the four honorary co-chairs: Delegate Danny Marshall, Mayor Alonzo Jones, Averett University president Dr. Tiffany Franks and Tammy Wright-Warren, chief operating officer with Negril Inc., to answer all your questions.
Your understanding of what your yes vote will mean to this referendum is important. Also, go to www.caesarsfordanville.com for the list of ten steering committee members of our community who are available to inform you of the detailed facts. Each is knowledgeable, will provide you with information, and has the best interest of Danville in their thoughts.
See you at the polls in November. Every issue on the ballot this year is important — Vote yes for Caesars.
CHARLES ELLIS
Danville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!