Letters to the editor for Sept. 21, 2020

“Will America be better off with Joe Biden as President?”
This is what we need to carefully consider before voting. Frankly, I only have heard Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, and the liberal Democrats constantly criticizing President Trump at every turn. They have divulged precious little of their agenda for how they will “fix” things. Recently, however, Mr. Biden has given us a glimmer. At a campaign rally Feb. 28, Mr. Biden said, “If you elect me, your taxes are gonna be raised, not cut.” In fact, analysts said Biden tax increases would raise four trillion dollars (Politico, March 5). Analysts also said he cannot possibly raise four trillion dollars by only taxing the 1% of Americans who earn greater than $400,000 a year, as he claims. So, you guessed it, seniors, small businesses and middle class families will pay higher taxes. Biden’s tax increase will be the biggest in history if we elect him. Then March 15 at a CNN debate, Mr. Biden said he would give “citizenship to 11 million undocumented folks.” This would let these 11 million undocumented folks compete for American jobs. They also would be eligible for free healthcare, Social Security and Medicare.
Heck, I paid into Social Security for 46 years, and I’m not guaranteed to receive the benefit I’m due. Mr. Biden now has hitched his wagon to Bernie Sanders’ and AOC’s Green New Deal. At a campaign event in New Hampshire Sept. 6, 2019, Mr. Biden said, “I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuel.” (Fossil fuel is natural gas, oil and coal). This would destroy millions of energy jobs across the country. Despite the US being the leading nation worldwide in decreasing carbon emissions. In fact, just within the last several weeks, Mr. Biden flip-flopped on this issue. First he announced, “Absolutely, I will ban fracking.” Then when he went to Pennsylvania last week for a campaign rally, he said, “No, I won’t ban fracking.” It just happens to be Pennsylvania is a swing state, and a large part of their economy is from fracking and coal production.
Which of these statements are we to believe? Personally, I don’t feel optimistic about Mr. Biden’s glimmer.
PHYLLIS J. HERNDON
Blairs
