Letters to the editor for Sept. 29, 2020

Carter for city council
I’d like to tell you how Petrina Carter made a positive impact on our family years before she became a council candidate.
One of our family members unexpectedly lost their job in 2010. You can imagine the shock and uncertainty of such a blow, especially while our country was recovering from one of the worst economic disasters since the great depression.
A mutual friend at Averett University suggested our family member talk to Petrina about job opportunities.
There wasn’t a job available that matched the needs of the university. However, Petrina took the time to talk and offer realistic suggestions to be more marketable to prospective employers. Petrina said it’s a tough job market, but Ms. Carter worked on my family member’s behalf and helped them get back on their feet with perseverance, a good attitude, and developing job skills.
Not only that, but Petrina showed respect and a caring attitude to someone she had never met before and has probably never seen since.
We need someone on Danville City Council who has firsthand knowledge about people slipping through the job cracks. Offering someone a life line of hope in difficult times is not only a testament of Petrina’s sterling character, but also demonstrates her devoted commitment to Danville.
Vote Petrina Carter to Danville City Council, she’s a good person, a leader, and she knows how to get thing done, especially when it comes to jobs!
BERNARD BAKER
Danville
