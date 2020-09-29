Letters to the editor for Sept. 29, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carter for city council

I’d like to tell you how Petrina Carter made a positive impact on our family years before she became a council candidate.

One of our family members unexpectedly lost their job in 2010. You can imagine the shock and uncertainty of such a blow, especially while our country was recovering from one of the worst economic disasters since the great depression.

A mutual friend at Averett University suggested our family member talk to Petrina about job opportunities.

There wasn’t a job available that matched the needs of the university. However, Petrina took the time to talk and offer realistic suggestions to be more marketable to prospective employers. Petrina said it’s a tough job market, but Ms. Carter worked on my family member’s behalf and helped them get back on their feet with perseverance, a good attitude, and developing job skills.

Not only that, but Petrina showed respect and a caring attitude to someone she had never met before and has probably never seen since.