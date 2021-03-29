 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Virginia has matched Bible on death penalty
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Virginia has matched Bible on death penalty

To the editor:

Since almighty God imposed the first death penalty in the Garden of Eden, humankind has assumed that they too have that same authority. This in spite of God's words' in Exodus 20:13.

Many political, civic and even religious leaders have condoned such horrific methods of executing the accused, ranging from submerging victims in boiling water, burning at the stake, stoning and crucifixion, to electrocution and gassing. They deem themselves justified by claiming Gods' law's no longer exist.

The most well-known victim, Jesus Christ, received the death penalty for blasphemy, claiming he was God with the ability to forgive sin. Jesus himself, sets the criteria needed for authority to carry out the death penalty in John 8: 3-7. Nobody has met this criteria In my opinion.

Virginia has finally abolished this barbaric law. Yet the death penalty lives on for some in Virginia. Todays victims are the unborn, and the victims of infanticide.

JOHN THOMPSON, Danville

