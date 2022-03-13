Letters: United States should be oil independent

To the editor:

As gas prices log historically high prices for Americans at the pumps, it reminded me of bunco artists from years ago, especially when tobacco was being sold at the warehouses in Danville.

These bunco artists would seek out victims when they were not with anyone and present a scheme that required the victim to put up some money to share in a large amount of money the bunco artist had found and put in a bank. The scammer would require the victim to put up a certain amount of money to show their good faith. After gaining the victims’ trust the victim would give the scammer his hard-earned money anticipating a large return. The scammer would then head off to a bank to retrieve the money he had found telling the victim to wait until he returned. As you have already guessed the scammer never returned nor did the money.

The Biden administration is a bunco artist scam on the American people. He gained millions of voters’ trust while staying in his basement and failing to campaign where people could determine what, if anything, he stood for. When he did speak, he lied to the American people saying he would not ban fracking. He told other lies as well, but for now I am discussing the cost of gas. On his first day in office, he shut down the Keystone Pipeline eliminating over 1,000 jobs, banned fracking and stopped drilling on public land starting the increase in the cost of gas, putting our national security in jeopardy and ending our oil independence. Bunco artists gave their victims hope of something while Biden gives us hope of despair.

All this, I believe, is a plan of the Biden administration. He claims the spike in oil and gas is due to Russia invading Ukraine, but the real reason falls on Biden. Gas was already climbing due to having to buy oil from Russia and other countries. (That brings to mind all the money Hunter Biden received from the wife of Moscow’s mayor.) The war in Ukraine gives Biden an excuse for the gas crisis and aids in the push for people to buy electric vehicles, and takes attention away from our own border crisis and inflation. Every citizen in America should be demanding the opening of the Keystone Pipeline, restarting of fracking and drilling on public land. We do not have to be silent and sit by while being scammed by bunco Biden, the worst of the scammers. The United States of America should be oil independent.

T. Neal Morris, Danville