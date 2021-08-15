Many thanks for help with reading program

To the editor:

BookEnds (formerly the Friends of the Danville Public Library) has completed phase 2 of our Summer Reading Zone pilot program and would like to thank everyone involved. Designed to combat the loss of reading skills over the summer and reduce the reading gap between underserved kids and their wealthier peers, the Summer Reading Zones provide literacy-rich environments where kids can read, talk about the books they enjoy, and participate in book-related crafts and games.

We would like to thank our host sites, Bibleway Cathedral and College Park Baptist Church, Americorps and our other volunteers, the staff and children at Trinity United Methodist Church, our partner organizations, Danville Public Schools and Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program, and our generous funders at the Womack Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.

The successful pilot program has allowed us to test our concept and to prepare for full implementation next summer. The success of this program is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our partners, and we are grateful for all the support and assistance of everyone involved.

DAVID WORRELL, Danville

The writer is the treasurer for BookEnds.