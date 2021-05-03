 Skip to main content
Marxism threatening to take over country
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Marxism threatening to take over country

To the editor:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be impeached for not adhering to the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. Joe Biden is like a loose cannon. He will destroy this country if he’s allowed to continue. Harris is just as bad or worse.

I believe if this country is going to allow mobs and riots to control the courts and the police departments. There’s a movement to take away police authority, and some liberals in news media are all for helping the cause.

There is a Marxism movement to control this country. If Americans don’t wake up, we are going to lose our freedom.

We need to get these Marxists out of our government and country. The system has gotten so crooked.

JOSEPH SPENCE, Ringgold

