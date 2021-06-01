 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McAuliffe's record brings questions
0 comments
editor's pick
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

McAuliffe's record brings questions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Virginia needs clean money and cheap clean energy -- not “big money” and favors owed.

In 2013, candidate Terry McAuliffe ran for governor on “climate action,” but after accepting contributions from Dominion and Mountain Valley Pipeline, he enthusiastically pushed two hypersized fracked gas pipelines to cross Virginia.

Fast-forward: McAuliffe’s first term’s “job-creating, energy superhighway” is a cancelled ACP and an MVP that will spew “nearly 1% of USA net emissions” -- helping sink Virginia’s Tidewater, fuel California’s wildfires and heat the planet--undercutting his own and President Biden’s decarbonizing plans.

McAuliffe’s MVP saddled our commonwealth with unneeded and outdated fracked gas infrastructure that burdens Virginia for decades, restrains green-job creation, destabilizes and scars our mountains forever, raises rates and, if pressurized, threatens massive explosions across our karst-ridden landscape — including I-81 and a Norfolk Southern railroad.

Conceived in McAuliffe’s secret deals that sold the right to pollute and destroy Virginia’s natural and historic treasures, MVP was more than a reckless gamble or theft of breathtaking enormity. It was a conscious designation of sacrifice zones to large swaths of Virginia.

“Terry for Virginia” wants another term. Maintaining his silence on MVP, McAuliffe moves on -- dodging responsibility and hyping his new “Big and Bold” campaign theme, demonstrating the privilege and high cost of “big money.” What favors would be owed in a second McAuliffe term?

Remember: Terry plays, and Virginia pays.

CYNTHIA MUNLEY, Salem

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mountain Valley Pipeline is not the future Virginia needs
Letters

Mountain Valley Pipeline is not the future Virginia needs

Two years ago, I took part in a powerful event in Leesburg highlighting the continued fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project that has harmed my community, our region’s water, and the livelihoods of many of my constituents. People gathered that day to celebrate Appalachia and to bring our lived experiences and perspectives to the northern part of the state. We joined together in messages of solidarity for environmental and climate justice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert