More police presence would help traffic problems

I still remember that the No. 1 location of traffic crashes was the intersection at Westover Road and Piedmont Drive, with the second-most crashes being at Piney Forest and Franklin Turnpike. This was before the changes in these locations were made.

According to some officials, what will be done after the traffic study depends on the recommendations of the MPO. Meanwhile, what I think would be helpful is to place more traffic officers in the area to monitor the flow and speed of traffic, especially during rush hours.

Speed, I think, is one of the causes of the accidents. I have seen drivers weaving in and out of traffic in a rush for work or home. It seems that Americans are constantly in a hurry. Some just hog the road and so want their way that they take space from other drivers.

It seems as if people do not appear to be capable of learning the virtue of waiting. Some drivers seem not to know how to use the center turning lanes. Others also do not signal their intentions. They just change lanes without letting other drivers know where they are going; not to mention following too closely. What is aggravating is that some do not turn their headlights on while driving at night. Some also do not use their windshield wipers when it rains, which is suppose to be a law in Virginia.