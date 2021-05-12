More police presence would help traffic problems

In a recent newscast on WSET-Ch. 13, it was mentioned that “Piney Forest Road has been the most dangerous road in Danville,” as claimed by a longtime resident of the city, “responsible for 74 accidents in the last year.”
Kendall Davis (WDBJ-Ch. 7) on April 27 published that the “intersection of Nor-Dan and the intersection at Arnette Boulevard are both listed ... in the top 100 sites for potential safety improvements,” according to David Hoback, executive director of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission. These two intersections in Piney Forest Road, according to Hoback, “saw 61 crashes” at the Nor-Dan intersection and “Arnette Boulevard 23 crashes over the last five years, from September 30, 2015, to September 30, 2020.”
These incidences prompted a traffic study in Danville. It is not common knowledge that the Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization conducts transportation studies every year or two, which is heartening to know.
I moved to Danville in November 1978 from Woodbridge because of a job opportunity at the what was then Danville Community Hospital (now Sovah Health-Danville). I used to commute from a rented apartment at Springfield Road just off the Squire Armory to the hospital everyday.
I have seen the changes in Piney Forest Road all the years up to its present condition. I still commute very often on this road. I cannot remember when Piney Forest Road became a five-lane road that also included a center lane for turning left or right. The area around this road used to be residential but slowly over the last number of decades became largely commercial, contributing to the condition existing nowadays.
I still remember that the No. 1 location of traffic crashes was the intersection at Westover Road and Piedmont Drive, with the second-most crashes being at Piney Forest and Franklin Turnpike. This was before the changes in these locations were made.
According to some officials, what will be done after the traffic study depends on the recommendations of the MPO. Meanwhile, what I think would be helpful is to place more traffic officers in the area to monitor the flow and speed of traffic, especially during rush hours.
Speed, I think, is one of the causes of the accidents. I have seen drivers weaving in and out of traffic in a rush for work or home. It seems that Americans are constantly in a hurry. Some just hog the road and so want their way that they take space from other drivers.
It seems as if people do not appear to be capable of learning the virtue of waiting. Some drivers seem not to know how to use the center turning lanes. Others also do not signal their intentions. They just change lanes without letting other drivers know where they are going; not to mention following too closely. What is aggravating is that some do not turn their headlights on while driving at night. Some also do not use their windshield wipers when it rains, which is suppose to be a law in Virginia.
I have also noticed that the amount of traffic every Friday seems to increase. Everyone seem to come out for dinner on Fridays.