MY WORD: Fire protection is a hot problem

It also covers 22 churches, three county schools and large businesses on U.S. 58 East. Industrial buildings are 35 feet up, with towers up to 80 feet. Ringgold’s ladder truck also covers 58 west, Blair’s and Mount Hermon.

You have to remember a ladder truck is a specialty truck. There are three in the county, one on the north end, one in the middle and one in the southern end.

Mr. Smitherman said there are too many fire trucks in the county. He’s correct to some degree on that. We have actually cut back two trucks ourselves at Ringgold in the last two years, and there are more trucks in some stations that could be dissolved.

Finally, a lot of the article was on Blair’s Fire & Rescue's buying a ladder truck out of its pocket and getting the county to help on insurance and bond coverage on its loan.

Blair’s, located between Ringgold and Chatham, has good hydrant access in its area. So if I was on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, I would support the idea of a department in an area like Blair’s to support the project, if they were paying for it.

Blair’s, in my opinion, has an excellent department. They have a lot of trained firefighters and have people who can operate this truck.