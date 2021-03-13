MY WORD: Fire protection is a hot problem

I have a few comments about the recent article (“Enough equipment,” Feb. 21) and facts to help keep it in context.
The Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman commented on not having enough firefighters to run calls. He stated some departments don’t have staff available or trained people to operate these trucks. It was stated that one ladder truck dispatched earlier this year could not be used on the scene because firemen on the scene were not certified to run the equipment.
I’m not disputing what Mr. Smitherman said, but I can tell you it was not Ringgold’s Ladder 23 on that scene.
In reference to county training money being returned back to the general budget for not being used, that is true. I feel in going forward the county, through the fire association, should and could line up some weekend training.
Each department usually handles in-house training with the exception of EMS classes and firefighters classes, which are offered throughout the county. These are usually 160-to-180-hour classes.
When we bought our ladder truck at Ringgold Fire Department, we got it on an assembly line in Louisiana. Actually, New Orleans Fire Department was also bidding for this truck. We purchased our 2013, 6-man cab, 1750 GPM pump; 77-foot aerial ladder, 450 HP engine and had the factory representative come and do a two-day class on ladder trucks, which included classroom video and hands-on set-up).
No one from the county has come to me and said, “Mike, let’s do an aerial class.” If so, we would be glad to do it. We currently do in-house training on this truck at our building. That includes setting the truck up, hooking to water hydrants, pumping it and climbing the ladder. We have approximately 15 people who can operate this truck, including seven professional firefighters. This truck is also certified each year by an inspector.
So far as training goes, Chris Slemp, public safety director, said COVID-19 has cut the ability to assemble and train. In going forward we can work together and utilize the money and set up some classes.
Years ago the county did a weekend fire school that usually 90 to 120 volunteers attended. Classes included incident command, water supply, pump operations and LP gas, among others.
You have to remember that each department, which is 21 fire departments, are in different areas: U.S. 58 East, U.S. 58 West, U.S. 29 and 265 bypass. Many are highly populated, more businesses, including the towns of Chatham, Gretna, Hurt, Brosville and Ringgold on the U.S. 58 ends.
Our ladder truck at Ringgold on initial dispatch covers three industrial parks, which by the way contributed several million dollars to the county tax base. Businesses in the parks include Owens Illinois (Brockway Glass), Morgan Olsen Corp., Intertape Polymor, Dan River Chemical Plant, Axxor Corp., Plumbing Mills-Elkay Building, and the county shell building on Tom Fork Road.
It also covers 22 churches, three county schools and large businesses on U.S. 58 East. Industrial buildings are 35 feet up, with towers up to 80 feet. Ringgold’s ladder truck also covers 58 west, Blair’s and Mount Hermon.
You have to remember a ladder truck is a specialty truck. There are three in the county, one on the north end, one in the middle and one in the southern end.
Mr. Smitherman said there are too many fire trucks in the county. He’s correct to some degree on that. We have actually cut back two trucks ourselves at Ringgold in the last two years, and there are more trucks in some stations that could be dissolved.
Finally, a lot of the article was on Blair’s Fire & Rescue's buying a ladder truck out of its pocket and getting the county to help on insurance and bond coverage on its loan.
Blair’s, located between Ringgold and Chatham, has good hydrant access in its area. So if I was on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, I would support the idea of a department in an area like Blair’s to support the project, if they were paying for it.
Blair’s, in my opinion, has an excellent department. They have a lot of trained firefighters and have people who can operate this truck.
Our Pittsylvania County Fire Association approved the vote to support Blair’s on this project, and I along with Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chair Bob Warren, spoke at the commissioners' meeting in support of this project.
Later the board of commissioners, along with the board of supervisors, voted unanimously to support the project.
So what’s the issue?
The City of Danville has a population of around 40,000 people. Pittsylvania County, the size of the state of Rhode Island, has 60,000 residents. The city has three ladder trucks to cover 41 square miles. The county has three ladder trucks to cover approximately 1,000 square miles.
In recent months Bob Warren has praised volunteers on their work in our county. That meant a lot to all. Our Dan River District Supervisor Joe Davis and myself have had good conversations on fire and rescue.
Ron Scearce and Vic Ingram applauded the volunteers for covering over 500 calls during the ice storm several weekends ago. I believe that the fire association, The county fire board of commissioners and the board of supervisors are all on board to continue to move our county forward on fire and EMS coverage. We made great steps in the last year or two with public safety.
David Smitherman is correct on lack of volunteers. If you are physically able and willing to train, contact the fire department in your area. Help your own community to be safer.
I think the county needs to look harder at recruitment and a retention program. Currently a volunteer gets a free county decal. Some volunteers run 400-plus calls a year, train and do meetings and projects. How about a tax cut on vehicle or property if you are a valid volunteer and meeting guidelines set up by the county?