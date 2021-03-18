MY WORD: How we measure our COVID-19 risk

Headlines in the Register & Bee these past weeks are really disturbing. These range from “City records 4 virus deaths” as the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District deaths continue to mount to “Virus woes continuing” with “Youngest virus death recorded,” with “Eight new fatalities added to logbooks Wednesday morning.”
The virus data on March 3 showed that Danville, so far, had 4,330 total cases with 112 deaths and 237 hospitalized, while Pittsylvania County had 4,775 cases with 69 deaths and 166 hospitalized. The state of Virginia had 580,108 total cases with 9,326 deaths and 24,354 hospitalized.
What is encouraging is that, as of March 9, the ‘Vaccination numbers rise. . . “ as Gov. Ralph Northam “hopes the state has reached the final stage of the corona virus pandemic as the vaccination rate grows and the number of new COVID cases goes down.”
The governor added that, “Virginia has already reached a goal of administering an average of 50,000 vaccine shots a day” ... and that “1.5 million residents—or 18% of Virginians—have received at least one dose.”
Danville is one of three localities selected to have the COVID-19 community vaccine sites. And as of March 11 vaccine data showed that Danville has had 10,480 doses with 3,356 vaccinated. Pittsylvania County had 15,451 doses with 4,919 vaccinated. In comparison, the state of Virginia had 2,369,608 doses with 850,774 vaccinated.
It is disturbing to know that in spite of the rise in vaccination numbers, there are still many people who are hesitant to get vaccinated, according to Dr. Danny Avula, who leads the Virginia vaccination efforts.
There are some of us who don’t trust the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines because these vaccines are based on the mRNA concept that has not been used and tried before. I know of a pathologist who told me that the coronavirus has several mRNA’s and that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only have one of the mRNA’s.
Therefore gives those who elect to be vaccinated with these two vaccines have a false sense of security. Others who I know are afraid to develop autoimmune diseases from these two vaccines.
So they told me that they will wait for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is based on an adenovirus carrier concept that has been used in the past in some known vaccines that they know.
Also, in an issue of “The Catholic Virginian” dated March 8, the chairs of two U.S. bishops committees raised “moral concerns . . .” of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “because it was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines.”
This could be another reason why certain individuals are hesitant to have the vaccine.
Because life is full of choices, one can’t really blame them. I just hope they realize that they are taking risks.
The writer lives in Danville.