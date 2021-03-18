MY WORD: How we measure our COVID-19 risk

It is disturbing to know that in spite of the rise in vaccination numbers, there are still many people who are hesitant to get vaccinated, according to Dr. Danny Avula, who leads the Virginia vaccination efforts.

There are some of us who don’t trust the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines because these vaccines are based on the mRNA concept that has not been used and tried before. I know of a pathologist who told me that the coronavirus has several mRNA’s and that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only have one of the mRNA’s.

Therefore gives those who elect to be vaccinated with these two vaccines have a false sense of security. Others who I know are afraid to develop autoimmune diseases from these two vaccines.

So they told me that they will wait for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is based on an adenovirus carrier concept that has been used in the past in some known vaccines that they know.

Also, in an issue of “The Catholic Virginian” dated March 8, the chairs of two U.S. bishops committees raised “moral concerns . . .” of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “because it was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines.”

This could be another reason why certain individuals are hesitant to have the vaccine.

Because life is full of choices, one can’t really blame them. I just hope they realize that they are taking risks.

The writer lives in Danville.