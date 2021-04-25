MY WORD: It's more about Muslims than guns

It would be nice to live in a world where we did not need guns, but I believe that the recent Colorado shooting proves that we actually need more guns. Ahmed Al Aliwi Alissa went into a grocery store on a random day and murdered 10 people. Would it have been unjust for an armed citizen, a good guy with a gun, to shoot Ahmed Alissa after he shot his first victim? If there had been an armed good guy present, then perhaps we would have read about “one murdered” rather than “10 murdered.”

Gun safety courses, gun safes/locks and keeping guns out of the reach of children are great ideas. However, the state of Colorado already had a number of gun control laws in place and yet Ahmed Alissa still murdered 10 people. Not only did Colorado have several gun control laws, but The New York Times reported that Ahmed was actually previously known by the FBI because of his affiliations. I think the Colorado shooting shows the ineffectiveness of gun laws because would-be criminals don’t care about any gun laws. I’ve said before: It’s a heart problem, not a gun problem.