MY WORD: New casino is a bad bet; better education is a sure thing.

I write today because, as my son’s generation says: I owe the people of Danville and Southside a “solid.” They helped me in 1985. Now it is my turn.

Based on my knowledge of state finances and government, I know this to be true: The economic development and related promises being made by those behind the Danville casino project are simply “pie in the sky.” Indeed, a 2019 state government report few have likely read proves it.

A casino is a sucker’s losing bet. Education is the winning bet for the future of the area and your children.

But you may be saying: Paul Goldman is from Richmond, not Southside, once called a Yankee interloper on the front page of the Richmond newspaper. Why trust him?

Here is why. Back in 1985, I was the only white person in Virginia willing to run the campaign for an African-American state senator named Doug Wilder. Virginia Democratic Party leaders called both of us crazy for believing citizens in places like Danville would give Wilder even a few votes. We knew political elites were wrong. We not only won: Wilder got more votes in Danville than the previous Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

Therefore, my son is right.