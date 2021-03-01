MY WORD: Opposing abortion is absolute

Most people will look at this situation with emotion rather than reason (I have compassion for the girl’s plight, but we are now discussing killing an innocent life).

Imagine it this way: My wife is 25 years old, and the doctor comes in saying, “Caleb, there’s an 80% your wife will die during labor.” Do I respond with, “Ok, let's kill the baby?”

If we can kill a young girl’s baby in the womb then we can kill any woman’s baby in the womb. Age is not a justification for killing a baby in the womb, and neither is potential risk to the mother.

Can I ask a new question regarding the illustration of the young girl that was impregnated by her father? What does that have to do with grown women who fornicate (sex outside of marriage), get pregnant and then kill their babies in the womb? It’s “apples and oranges.”

In 2018 there were 619,591 legal abortions performed, and a small fraction of those were performed on babies conceived by rape or incest. The majority were performed because of irresponsible sex. I’ve been married for five years, and I can say that it is very easy to not get pregnant if you are not wanting a baby.