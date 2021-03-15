MY WORD: The attacks on Trump supporters

On Feb. 22, columnist Leonard Pitts scorns a call for unity, comparing conservative Americans to wife beaters. He then continues to spread the usual made up phobias the left uses as ad hominem attacks rather than to actually address the issues that divide us. “Yet, bigotry, Islamophobia, homophobia xenophobia and utter hogwash are, increasingly, the only things the political right has to offer.” He declares himself and the left “fact-based Americans.”

On Feb. 24, columnist Andy Schmookler: “…how long it will take American Conservatives to dispel the darkness — the embrace of extremism and falsehoods that justify hatred — into which the majority of the Republican base has descended.” Again, Mr. Schmookler conflates that actions of a small percentage of admittedly wild and destructive persons with the majority of Republicans. We do not embrace those extreme actions; we condemn them. Do we hear similar condemnation from the Democrat officials and leaders for the much greater destruction and death that accompanied the summer riots of 2020? Furthermore, we do not hate, as so many on the left accuse. Perhaps we bristle with resentment when those who believe they are our “betters” lecture us on the latest fad version of “woke” culture and label us as deplorable because we actually believe in someone greater than ourselves.