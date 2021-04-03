MY WORD: This is how we heal and unite

We Christians are called to Sow. “Go out and make disciples of all nations.” We are to return hate with love, injury with blessing. The “other side” may not do so. We must. Sow with love of truth and with truth in love. Our preaching must not be with accusing words and upraised voices but with quiet and consistent acts of charity in outreach to all. Our witness must be revealed in lives dedicated to the higher purpose of love, lives decidedly set apart from the dominant spirit of our times.

Eat a meal together with those who you don’t know or whose ideas are opposed to yours. Welcome others into your homes and lives. I guarantee that by the end of the meal you will not have changed any minds, but you will have made a friend; one with whom you may vehemently disagree, but still a friend. Instead of demonstrations leading to riot, destruction and death, let’s have family dinners, community cookouts, games and rocking chair chats on porches. These are the venues which bridge divisions and forge friendships.

Love one another. This most difficult of our tasks is the one most indispensable. What a great cry of anger and grief we have witnessed in the last year. We have seen so many young people burning and destroying who were ripe to respond to a call to hate and destruction. Their alienation is a desperate cry reaching out for help and understanding. Here is one place of common ground for us all: each of us in some way understands the frustration, the anger and the growing hatred which sparked these flames. For too long we have acquiesced to the incomprehensible vicissitudes of a federal government which represents us less and less and which creates more division within our social fabric. The rising tide of hate from both sides seems inevitable. How do we answer?