MY WORD: This is how we heal and unite

A columnist for the Miami Herald recently stated that he does not believe we can ever find unity in this nation. Along with several other columnists in the past weeks, he went on to paint his opponents with a broad brush of hateful and condescending ideas.
I bristled at his characterizations. Even more so, I found that I disagree with his underlying premise. We can find unity in America. It will be more difficult than we might imagine, but we will do so.
I thought to open this piece by speaking of how we’ve come to know hate in so many ways, but we have heard enough of that. Do we seek unity?
Let us resist the easy insults and attacks, the ones that only add to division. Let us not box and label others, not judge by color or creed, by party or belief; not conflate the actions or views of one or of the few to include all others of a group. Let us truly see one another as individuals made in the image of God.
Let us focus upon forgiveness; upon rebuilding our communities, our families and our lives. Instead of condescending and judgmental attitudes, let us reach out to one another, get to know our deepest concerns and values and find the common ground, for there is common ground. But how shall we find it?
Our nation seems more divided every day. When we feel alienated, we need to remember that nothing changes under the sun. We have been this way since the fall.
In our own time, when we held such hope for our progress, the evil one has sown discord, hatred and murder. So often we are discouraged by “news” that just reports Cain’s sin again, for we murder one another in every way imaginable (sometimes with guns or knives; sometimes with our words on social media).
In the midst of the chaos, we will find peace and hope only through Jesus Christ. I have fought discouragement, anger and bitterness seeing how far we have fallen in this nation.
At times, I have seen no way forward. When I was most discouraged, the Lord blessed me with Thomas Merton’s vision of man that still resonates in my soul. I expressed Merton’s vision this way: “Chosen for life, wrought in wonder, deeply loved, and meant for royal splendor, we shine like the sun.”
If we all would cling to that idea and see others as God sees us, we will begin a great healing of this nation.
While working on my book, “Alien Nation,” I had writer’s block for months. Finally, frustrated and lost, I surrendered my own will and prayed for God to give me the words. In a series of steps, the Lord revealed through others what His plan for our healing would be: Pray, Sow, Eat, Love. Each of these elements is critical for us to rebuild the faith we must find in one another — as people made in the image of God.
I believe these four steps I outlined are more urgently needed today than they were just a few years ago. We Christians are especially called to these steps, but any people of good will can adapt them to help overcome our divisions. The steps are: Pray, Sow, Eat and Love.
- We need to Pray — constantly, without ceasing — for Christian revival in this nation and a rediscovery of the blessings which “One Nation under God” can bring. Our greatest weakness as a nation is we have forgotten how to pray. We Americans are averse to accepting authority. We are enamored with individual freedom and autonomy. Yet in the obsessive pursuit of our own way, we have lost the peace, comfort, joy and strength which prayer provides for those who know a higher calling and a greater purpose than our own.
We Christians are called to Sow. “Go out and make disciples of all nations.” We are to return hate with love, injury with blessing. The “other side” may not do so. We must. Sow with love of truth and with truth in love. Our preaching must not be with accusing words and upraised voices but with quiet and consistent acts of charity in outreach to all. Our witness must be revealed in lives dedicated to the higher purpose of love, lives decidedly set apart from the dominant spirit of our times.
Eat a meal together with those who you don’t know or whose ideas are opposed to yours. Welcome others into your homes and lives. I guarantee that by the end of the meal you will not have changed any minds, but you will have made a friend; one with whom you may vehemently disagree, but still a friend. Instead of demonstrations leading to riot, destruction and death, let’s have family dinners, community cookouts, games and rocking chair chats on porches. These are the venues which bridge divisions and forge friendships.
Love one another. This most difficult of our tasks is the one most indispensable. What a great cry of anger and grief we have witnessed in the last year. We have seen so many young people burning and destroying who were ripe to respond to a call to hate and destruction. Their alienation is a desperate cry reaching out for help and understanding. Here is one place of common ground for us all: each of us in some way understands the frustration, the anger and the growing hatred which sparked these flames. For too long we have acquiesced to the incomprehensible vicissitudes of a federal government which represents us less and less and which creates more division within our social fabric. The rising tide of hate from both sides seems inevitable. How do we answer?
There is only one answer to hate: love. We Christians were made for this.
We are the children of the God of Love: “For God so loved the world that He gave his only son, that whoever believes in Him might not perish but have eternal life.” This God came down to be one of us. His love is greater than all the universe. It invades time to lift us into eternity. Jesus is the answer for all the hate we have witnessed; in fact for all the hate within the world. He promised us, “In this world you have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
Pray. Sow. Eat. Love. These actions, working in concert, can heal a divided nation. Within that healing, we will find ourselves more willing to volunteer to work with newfound friends within our own communities, schools, churches, associations and families. We will find that we do not need any government to solve our problems, our divisions or our alienation. We will have begun to heal one another.
The writer is a resident of Danville and an author and Christian commentator. Check out his blog at www.chosen4life.org.