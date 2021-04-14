MY WORD: Vaccination event shows best of us

My wife, Sarah, and I were recently reminded of how incredible our community is when we had the privilege of volunteering at a couple of Danville’s local vaccine clinics.

Each of the events had a buzz about them that reminded me of what “community” is about. The volunteers were filled with a genuine desire to help their neighbors while the citizens receiving vaccines were filled with joy and relief.

Sarah and I agreed it was one of the most rewarding things we have had the opportunity to be part of. We were extremely impressed with the efficiency of the clinics as well as the attitudes of everyone involved.

Realizing there are hundreds of people involved in making the clinics successful and too many to list here, I want to attempt to recognize and thank the leaders of the organizations that ensured its success.

Thank you to Dr. Tiffany Franks and the entire Averett University staff for all you did.

Thank you to Alan Larson of Sovah Health for providing the medical professionals and supplies needed.

Thank you to Dr. Scott Spillmann of the Pittsylvania Danville Health District for your leadership.