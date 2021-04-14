MY WORD: Vaccination event shows best of us

My wife, Sarah, and I were recently reminded of how incredible our community is when we had the privilege of volunteering at a couple of Danville’s local vaccine clinics.
Each of the events had a buzz about them that reminded me of what “community” is about. The volunteers were filled with a genuine desire to help their neighbors while the citizens receiving vaccines were filled with joy and relief.
Sarah and I agreed it was one of the most rewarding things we have had the opportunity to be part of. We were extremely impressed with the efficiency of the clinics as well as the attitudes of everyone involved.
Realizing there are hundreds of people involved in making the clinics successful and too many to list here, I want to attempt to recognize and thank the leaders of the organizations that ensured its success.
Thank you to Dr. Tiffany Franks and the entire Averett University staff for all you did.
Thank you to Alan Larson of Sovah Health for providing the medical professionals and supplies needed.
Thank you to Dr. Scott Spillmann of the Pittsylvania Danville Health District for your leadership.
Thank you to Ken Larking, Danville city manager, and the employees and the citizens of Danville.
Thank you to the students and faculty from the nursing programs of both Danville Community College and Averett University.
And finally, thank you to Dr. Billy Wooten for his passion and organization skills in coordinating the countless volunteers who happily showed up to help.
While the pandemic has been terrible, the way our community came together made Sarah and me both very proud to be residents.
As a community banker, I often state that a community bank is only as strong as the communities it serves. The fact that American National was founded in and remains based in Danville, Virginia, is one of our greatest strengths, which has never been more evident to me.
Thank you to everyone who makes our community thrive.
The writer is president and CEO of American National Bank & Trust Company in Danville.