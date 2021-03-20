MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward

With the opening of the community vaccination center at the Danville Mall, I wanted to publicly acknowledge and recognize what makes our communities unique. Sovah Health has only been one part of our vaccine response team. To name them all would be extensive. Watching the volunteerism of so many in our communities has been heart-warming. Thank you to all!
You might be pleased to know that we have administered more than 13,000 vaccines in Danville and 10,000 in Martinsville since we started in December. The vaccinations have gone smoothly, with limited side effects as outlined by the manufactures.
Going forward, access to the COVID-19 vaccine will increase in our region and is now where the majority of vaccinations will take place. The regional, state-managed community vaccination center will administer up to 3,000 doses a day.
The center is located in the former J.C. Penney store space at the Danville Mall. The center will be open six days per week from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for those with appointments only. The events are being made possible thanks to FEMA funding that was granted to Virginia for the state's continued response to the pandemic.
Residents from the Danville/Pittsylvania Health District, West Piedmont Health District, and Central Virginia Health District are able to receive vaccines at the community vaccination center. Those who have pre-registered for the vaccine and are eligible under the state’s current phase for distribution, will be contacted to make an appointment.
To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Additional languages are available. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is encouraging everyone, regardless of the phase they fall into, to pre-register now if they would like to receive the vaccine. On Tuesday, the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts opened to phase 1c.
Let’s face it — we all miss certain things about life before the COVID-19 pandemic and choosing to get vaccinated can help us all get back to a new normal more quickly. If you know someone that is on the fence about getting the vaccine, please share this link to our COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ page on our website — SovahHealth.com/vaccine.
Again, we have much appreciation for all the individuals who have volunteered their time in vaccination efforts. The partnerships have truly been remarkable and together we will overcome this war.
Alan Larson is market president for Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah-Danville.