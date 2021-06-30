New options for your mental health care

Since the early months of the pandemic in 2020, mental health for all of our community has been a concern as COVID-19 has had a detrimental impact on the world, and here locally.

The dedicated professionals at Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services have continued to serve the mental health, substance use and developmental disability needs of our community through the pandemic.

One concern we often hear is that mental health services are not covered — how can I afford the care I need? With the economic impact of COVID, many people have lost jobs or have had their hours reduced and no longer qualify for health care coverage through their workplace.

All health challenges, including those related to mental health and addiction, can severely impact life in many ways, including relationships, school/work, and your physical health. It is so important to address any mental health needs you or your loved ones may have.

In our world today, no one would put off seeking medical care for chest pains or a broken leg, and at DPCS we encourage you to apply the same level of urgency when you or someone you care about are struggling with mental health or substance use issues.