New parking limits don't make sense

To the editor:

In response to the recent decision by the city of Danville to initiate the new 1-hour parking limit on Main Street, I felt compelled to comment. In my opinion, the 2-hour limit was working well. A reduction to 1 hour will be a deterrent for many people and for businesses who depend on customers to patronize their businesses.

Several restaurants and stores come to mind, including Dell' Anno's Pizza Kitchen. If a customer goes in for lunch or dinner and parks on Main Street, the 1-hour limit will be a problem. Let's face it, that is clearly not sufficient time to enjoy a nice meal and/or to browse the downtown stores. Then you have to worry about getting back to your vehicle before time is up, or possibly then receive an expensive and ridiculous parking citation. Another important point to mention: It's not very welcoming to out-of-town visitors.

Forgive me if I'm missing something here, but I was under the impression that Danville was trying to promote downtown businesses rather than discouraging customers from frequenting them. My suggestion is to leave the 2-hour parking as is and actively explore ways to make parking more accessible to downtown patrons or maybe building a much-needed parking deck central to all businesses in downtown.