Not all scientists would agree with this

I would like to respond to John Laughlin’s letter (“Transgender ‘divide’ not about any god,” Aug. 31). Laughlin accuses letter writer Daryl Rigney (“Transgender move divides our country,” Aug. 13) of suffering from an illusion when he believes in God and the Bible’s creation account.
Furthermore, Laughlin implies that the beliefs of Rigney (and by implication those of all orthodox Christians) are ignorant and that science “rules out any notion of an omnipotent, omniscient” God that truly loves his creatures.
Laughlin must be aware that many scientists and other great thinkers would flatly disagree with him. Francis Collins, who led the famous Human Genome Project and is presently director of the National Institutes of Health, is one such person. In his book, “The Language of God,” Collins tells how he was turned from atheism to the Christian faith. He is a theistic evolutionist but refers to himself as a “serious Christian.” He has publicly debated high profile atheists.
When I was a student at North Carolina State University (1970s), several Christian professors profoundly influenced me.
Robert Horton, then head of the biochemistry department, was a devout Christian and became a good friend. He was my supervising professor in graduate school. Donald Hamann, professor of food technology, was a deacon in the church where my wife and I worshiped. He was not only a Christian but also a Creationist. Johnny Wynn, longtime dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, was also a deacon at our church and a very sincere believer.
Laughlin certainly knows that not all scientists share his sentiments about God and the Bible. He also knows that, as difficult as it is, Christians have answers to his claim that God cannot be both good and omnipotent. Since Leibniz coined the term, each such answer has been labeled a “theodicy.”
Laughlin has every right to express his opinions. Debate about the existence and nature of God can be healthy, but only when we show those with whom we differ honest respect.
The writer lives in Danville.