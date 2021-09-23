Not all scientists would agree with this

Robert Horton, then head of the biochemistry department, was a devout Christian and became a good friend. He was my supervising professor in graduate school. Donald Hamann, professor of food technology, was a deacon in the church where my wife and I worshiped. He was not only a Christian but also a Creationist. Johnny Wynn, longtime dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, was also a deacon at our church and a very sincere believer.

Laughlin certainly knows that not all scientists share his sentiments about God and the Bible. He also knows that, as difficult as it is, Christians have answers to his claim that God cannot be both good and omnipotent. Since Leibniz coined the term, each such answer has been labeled a “theodicy.”

Laughlin has every right to express his opinions. Debate about the existence and nature of God can be healthy, but only when we show those with whom we differ honest respect.

The writer lives in Danville.