Nursing is a unique field that needs more people

At a time when our nation faces a critical shortage of nurses, our communities are deeply appreciative of the thousands of young nurses answering this call to service.

At Sovah Health, we recognize that while born from a call to service It takes a heart filled with compassion to be a nurse. From this compassion nurses sharpen their minds with academic preparation and clinical experience to live our mission.

While I have served in many roles throughout my 30 years in health care, I know firsthand that nurses are the backbone of the American health care system.

Nurses are among the most compassionate, patient, resilient and caring individuals I have ever had the privilege of working alongside. They are extraordinary people who share their passion of caregiving to the community.

The last 16 months have tested each and every one of us in a variety of ways, but our nurses were front and center — comforting patients when families and visitors were restricted, protecting each other and their families, risking their own health to fight an unknown and rapidly evolving enemy, and taking on more stress than they ever signed up for.