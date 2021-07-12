Olympic demonstration is a disgrace

America provides a means for Ms. Berry to achieve and display her talents and athleticism, and she turns her back to not only her country but to her team as well. This shows the world she could care less about everyone on TEAM USA. She’s only interested in her own agenda and grandstanding.

Ms. Berry is taking everything that America has to offer, while showing how much she hates her country in a disgraceful and shameful manner and in a public setting to make things worse. It’s hard to believe that a person could train their entire life to fulfill a dream so they can protest the country that made their dream possible. If you hate America, then don’t ask to represent it. If you don’t believe in America, why would you want to represent it?

Yes, we have our problems, but the Olympics is not a protest stage to exercise vindictiveness . It is her right to protest whatever she was protesting as an individual, but as member of a group that is representing the United States, she has a duty to act respectfully toward her country. Her personal feelings are irrelevant when representing her nation.

The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the U.S. with great pride and patriotism . It is an honor and should be treated as such. If you cannot perform that duty, you should not be appearing as a representative!