Olympic demonstration is a disgrace

Olympian Gwen Berry showed her total disrespect and contempt for our great nation by turning her back on the American flag during the playing of the national anthem at the Olympic Trials in Oregon, in an attempt to become another “activist athlete.”
An athlete’s personal agenda mixed with their sport is a very destructive combination and something we do not need more of. Never mind that Ms. Berry is a bit late to the grifter game of the grievance industry with goals of a lucrative shakedown and hopes of becoming another Colin Kaepernick. We all know how things turned out for him.
She simply wants attention, and of course, she got it. She even brought with her to the podium a shirt that read “activist athlete,” which she conveniently draped over her head as if this would provide a safe space or be a “security blanket” to cuddle with after receiving her bronze medal for in the hammer throw competition.
It is hard to imagine, but it is her belief that the playing of the national anthem “ was a set up and they did it on purpose” and “I was pissed to be honest.” Geez, give me a break!
I guess we are also to believe her having a “activist athlete” shirt while she was at the podium was nothing more than a completely random happenstance as well? This is narcissistic outrage at its finest, from a very confused individual who would win first place if she competed in throwing temper tantrums rather than the hammer.
America provides a means for Ms. Berry to achieve and display her talents and athleticism, and she turns her back to not only her country but to her team as well. This shows the world she could care less about everyone on TEAM USA. She’s only interested in her own agenda and grandstanding.
Ms. Berry is taking everything that America has to offer, while showing how much she hates her country in a disgraceful and shameful manner and in a public setting to make things worse. It’s hard to believe that a person could train their entire life to fulfill a dream so they can protest the country that made their dream possible. If you hate America, then don’t ask to represent it. If you don’t believe in America, why would you want to represent it?
Yes, we have our problems, but the Olympics is not a protest stage to exercise vindictiveness . It is her right to protest whatever she was protesting as an individual, but as member of a group that is representing the United States, she has a duty to act respectfully toward her country. Her personal feelings are irrelevant when representing her nation.
The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the U.S. with great pride and patriotism . It is an honor and should be treated as such. If you cannot perform that duty, you should not be appearing as a representative!
In my opinion, like many people I’ve spoken with, she should be disqualified and not be allowed to represent the USA at the Olympics or in any other remotely similar competition . Gwen Berry has shown that she is unappreciative of her country and is undeserving of the great honor and privilege bestowed to athletes at the Olympic Games.
I’d rather an athlete who is loyal to this country compete in her place, and there are dozens of women who would love to take her place . Gwen Berry has disrespected her teammates, the uniform, the flag and her country.
I hope that someday, she’ll understand that there are hundreds of millions of people in this world that would love nothing more than to be fortunate enough to be offered everything that she has had access to the United States of America.
The writer is a resident of Danville.