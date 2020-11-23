OUR WORD: How the pandemic made Sovah Health better

Not only did the pandemic make our team stronger, but it has also made our hospital even safer. While we have always had strict infection prevention protocols in place, we introduced new processes and procedures. We took steps to isolate patients with the virus to a specific area of the hospital and also enhanced our cleaning and disinfection processes.

These are just a few examples of how we have fundamentally changed the way we work so we can better care for you and your family and ensure a safe environment for everyone.

COVID-19 has truly turned life as we know it upside down, but we believe it has made us better in so many ways — especially when it comes to quality and patient safety. It has challenged us to be innovative, to think outside the box and to quickly adapt to change — all things necessary to successfully navigate our “new normal.”

Who knew we would ever again see physicians making house calls? Now they come virtually, and it’s so nice not to sit in a waiting room. From what we’re learning, we can expect that COVID-19 will be with us for a while. It’s something that we must learn to live with and do our best to protect against.