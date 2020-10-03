OUR WORDS: Caesars is right for Danville

Between the two of us, we have called Danville home for more than 90 years. We have lived through the economic ups and downs and seen the resilience of this community firsthand. It is where we each want to be.

When others have counted Danville out, we — along with so many others — have believed brighter days were just around the corner. From the arrival of major employers like Morgan Olson to the revitalization of the River District to the recent recognition of Danville as an All-American City yet again, our region continues to move in the right direction.

With this fall’s casino gaming referendum, city voters have the opportunity to keep this critical momentum going by bringing a world-class resort to Danville, making our community a destination for millions each year. We urge our neighbors to join us by casting an enthusiastic “yes!” vote when filling out their ballots.