Pandemic-related help is appreciated

To the editor:
I want to thank Joe Biden, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine for getting us support during the pandemic. Thank you for getting money to people who need it.
Everybody is really happy because, with jobs still gone and businesses still shut down, we desperately needed those funds. I don’t have kids myself, but I know how especially important this is for everybody who does.
Keep fighting for more. The American Families Plan, making prescription drugs more affordable, and spending more money on schools are all good next steps.
Even after COVID-19 is over, there will still be a lot of work to do.
RENEE STONE, Danville