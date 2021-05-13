 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pandemic-related help is appreciated
0 comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Pandemic-related help is appreciated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I want to thank Joe Biden, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine for getting us support during the pandemic. Thank you for getting money to people who need it.

Everybody is really happy because, with jobs still gone and businesses still shut down, we desperately needed those funds. I don’t have kids myself, but I know how especially important this is for everybody who does.

Keep fighting for more. The American Families Plan, making prescription drugs more affordable, and spending more money on schools are all good next steps.

Even after COVID-19 is over, there will still be a lot of work to do.

RENEE STONE, Danville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Show compassion for all moms this Mother’s Day: Go vegan
Letters

Show compassion for all moms this Mother’s Day: Go vegan

This Mother’s Day, be kind to someone else’s mom — by going vegan. Farmed animals have mothers, too, after all. We’ve all heard the term “mother hen” used to describe someone with a strong maternal instinct. That’s because hens are doting parents who will even care for other baby animals as if they were their own. When not confined to filthy factory farms, hens lovingly tend to their eggs and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert