Qualifications for Danville City Council

Hood for city council

When I search “qualities for city council,” this is what I find: The ability to listen respectfully and weigh differing opinions. A determination to look at what’s best for the community rather than what’s best for a specific friend or neighbor. The willingness to devote a lot of time.

They list characteristics such as honesty, integrity, genuine etc. When I think of the candidates who are running in this year’s city council election, the first name that comes to mind is A. Bryant Hood.

This one seat should not be taken by the factors of gender or race. This one seat should be taken by one individual who loves the city they reside in and works in the communities of their city.

Bryant Hood has a well-known reputation (over a decade long) for his contributions to this city. In his life long work he has humbled himself to see others win, and now it’s his turn. Toy drives, Scholarahip Funds, Community Rallies, Feeding the Homeless, Round Tables, Concerts, Spoken Word, EDU-TAINMENT, etc. Bryant Hood will always be reliable, accessable and genuine when it comes to this city’s needs.