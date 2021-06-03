 Skip to main content
Rasoul is the guy to help education
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

It’s no secret that Virginia has homework when it comes to our schools. As we select our Democratic statewide candidates on June 8, we need a lieutenant governor who has a plan to help Virginia’s students succeed. I’m supporting Del. Sam Rasoul for that very reason: Sam has a plan.

This is not an abstract concern or a broad declaration about “a nation at risk." As a father of two students in Virginia’s public schools and the husband of a veteran educator, I see the critical and widespread needs within our schools. Virginia needs a comprehensive plan to improve our schools and help all of our students and educators meet their greatest potential.

Sam served as Roanoke’s representative for the last eight years and sits on the House Education Committee. He passed Virginia’s first legislation creating social-emotional benchmarks for students to learn soft skills and receive a more holistic education.

As lieutenant governor, Sam plans to increase teacher pay to surpass the national average so we can keep good teachers in Virginia, especially in rural areas that desperately need them. His plan also includes measures to increase the number of counselors to achieve the national “Gold Standard” while updating our classrooms so they are safe and equitable.

But most importantly, Sam is an educational stakeholder. He’s a father of three and knows firsthand the challenges parents and students face.

I hope you will join me and my family in voting for Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor on June 8.

JOSHUA NORRIS, Danville

