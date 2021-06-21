 Skip to main content
Removing politics from Pittsylvania County's service
Removing politics from Pittsylvania County's service

Joe Davis, supervisor from the Dan River District

Your Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors operates with the guiding principle that government is a business. We have to make decisions with an eye for the future.

We have to think long-term about things like capital investments, improvements, scaling and how to generally make our government operate more efficiently and better serve our citizens.

It was a determination to be more synergistic and efficient that led this board to adopt the Pittsylvania County Service Authority last year and begin the process of folding it into the Pittsylvania County Public Works Department.

It is that same desire for the efficiency that’s leading us to evaluate what our water line extension policy should be.

The bottom line? We don’t want politics, concerns about appearances, or any other superficial factors to play any part in our expansion of water and sewer services.

For decades, the Pittsylvania County Service Authority functioned separately from Pittsylvania County government. Decisions about expansions of water and wastewater service were often made politically, and the policies in place were not necessarily consistent.

Now that the PCSA is operating under our directive, these decisions will be made based on need and economics.

We have had many fruitful discussions about how to balance those two factors — need and economics — in creating our new extension policy. Whether it be for expanding services into an existing neighborhood or to an area that is being developed, we want to be absolutely sure that our policies are financially wise, fair, and in a way that facilitates development.

We view the PCSA, soon to be part of Pittsylvania County Public Works, as an asset to better serve our communities and citizens, and our goal is to expand it to increase quality of life, enhance economic development efforts, and serve even more of our citizens.

The writer is the is the supervisor for the Dan River District in Pittsylvania County.

