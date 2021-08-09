Removing statues endangers our future

The people behind this are not content with removing only the low-hanging fruit of items related to the Civil War or names of streets and buildings. Any object that can remind them of its past will need to be erased. History repeats itself, and this is hardly the first time a country has been down a similar path.

Remember, if just one person claims to be offended, then it must be accepted as offensive. You are expected to bow down and obey, and if not, you are to accept that you are just as evil as this country and its history.

The United States of America has a great history, although not perfect, it cannot be erased by defacing or removing historical monuments and playing name games. Across the country, hundreds of schools and roads bear the names of Confederates. In total, there is an estimated 1,500 or more symbols to the Confederacy in our nation.

This does not include the nearly infinite number of other names, historical artifacts or objects that can be claimed to be offensive by a single person or group. So, I ask you, what's next? The Washington Monument? The Jefferson Memorial? The Statue of Liberty? Mount Rushmore? Or our local George Washington High School?

This is a steep, slippery slope and a matter that is to be dealt with by all of us. While we cannot change what has happened in America's past, we can learn from it to make our future better than ever - not destroy it because it is not perfect.

The writer is a resident of Danville.