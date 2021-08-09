Removing statues endangers our future

After the recent removal of many historical statues, not only Confederate statues, such as the Gen. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson monuments in Charlottesville, I felt compelled to comment. Why are people in this country suddenly obsessed with the urge to remove, at best, or destroy, at worst, so many of this nation's historical monuments, statues, names and symbols that have stood for many decades?
Most of the nation's historical monuments and statues have gone largely unnoticed, never causing individuals to become triggered with mass hysteria and mental breakdowns when these objects are within their eyesight. They more than likely didn't know these objects existed, much less who or what they represent until the day before, when they were told to become offended.
Many times, historical knowledge can be from false or misrepresented information, but what correct information do they need to know to be good lemmings and destroyers of historical artifacts? Ignorance and a hate for their country will suffice.
Those who would remove historical monuments are not to ask why, obtain any understanding of why or to think about researching the true history behind the individuals or events portrayed with context placed on the individual's actions relative to their time period in history.
History is messy, far from perfect, and comparing it to recent history is to be done without losing sight of common practices for the period, whether good or bad. History is to be learned from, not destroyed or rewritten, or it will become easier to repeat.
However, learning from the past is not given any consideration by the foolish minions that are doing the groundwork for their puppet masters who want to rewrite history and gain full control of the nation. Their belief is based on America's history being evil and deserves to be destroyed.
So goes America, so goes the world.
Many indoctrinated, useful idiots are needed to obey without question . Removing names, defacing or destroying monuments and statues will not change our nation's history, but it is a part of the goal to erase it.
Our “woke” society is cancerous, and this was the intention of the “woke” movement from the beginning. The crazed fanatics that mindlessly push this nonsense have been conditioned to complain about any issue that can be used to vilify this country, no matter how small or inconsequential. They have been brainwashed to the point that they are unable to see that they are being used to achieve an agenda that is much larger than they are aware of.
If this newfound ideology is continued, all historical statues and monuments relating to the history of America will have to be removed, because this is an ideology that will inevitably eat its own. This will not stop and will advance beyond things that are deemed to be offensive and move to the most common things that represent America.
The people behind this are not content with removing only the low-hanging fruit of items related to the Civil War or names of streets and buildings. Any object that can remind them of its past will need to be erased. History repeats itself, and this is hardly the first time a country has been down a similar path.
Remember, if just one person claims to be offended, then it must be accepted as offensive. You are expected to bow down and obey, and if not, you are to accept that you are just as evil as this country and its history.
The United States of America has a great history, although not perfect, it cannot be erased by defacing or removing historical monuments and playing name games. Across the country, hundreds of schools and roads bear the names of Confederates. In total, there is an estimated 1,500 or more symbols to the Confederacy in our nation.
This does not include the nearly infinite number of other names, historical artifacts or objects that can be claimed to be offensive by a single person or group. So, I ask you, what's next? The Washington Monument? The Jefferson Memorial? The Statue of Liberty? Mount Rushmore? Or our local George Washington High School?
This is a steep, slippery slope and a matter that is to be dealt with by all of us. While we cannot change what has happened in America's past, we can learn from it to make our future better than ever - not destroy it because it is not perfect.
The writer is a resident of Danville.