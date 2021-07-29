Restaurant tax increase boosts revenue

Your Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is dedicated to providing exceptional local government services at the lowest possible cost. We desire that our county becomes a place our children can be raised and educated, and then remain to work and raise their families. To do this, we must invest in our schools, our law enforcement, and volunteer emergency services.

Over the past five years we have endeavored to invest in the critical services that keep us safe. We increased support of our volunteer fire and EMS services by 76% and increased law enforcement salaries by an average of 24% since FY 2018. We have also increased funding for K-12 education by $2.5 million over the same period.

Just like your household, the county's expenses are constantly increasing. The cost of fuel, insurance, supplies, technology and all the ancillary items that are required to run a business continues to go up.

We must have a stable and growing revenue stream to invest in our community, which is why we put so much emphasis on economic development, and the results and accomplishments are unprecedented. Your board of supervisors has announced more than 2,500 jobs and added $500 million to the local tax base. The businesses we recruit pay a lot of taxes, which helps keep our citizens’ tax rates low.