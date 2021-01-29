Setting a poor example

Let’s set aside the fact that Mr. [Ronald] Scearce adds a derogatory connotation when calling COVID-19 something other than that. In so doing, he is throwing attention off of the real and very dangerous and deadly problem his attitude causes: gathering in large numbers and not wearing masks (“Supervisor adds volatile label to latest viral attack,” Jan. 22). Also trying to get a petition to Gov. Northam to ease the directive for mandatory masks in public and the continued closed businesses.

Mr. Scearce seems to feel that the governor’s directives are, as he described, “oppressive” and “ridiculous.” It is archaic thinking and beliefs like these that have given to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases not only in our state of Virginia but in our country.

Just in the last 10 days to two weeks, Virginia saw an increase of almost 8,000 cases, and deaths in our country have passed 400,000 cases.

Without breaking any HIPAA laws, I would encourage hospitals throughout Virginia to take pictures of patients in their COVID units and share them with the public, if the family agrees. I think not seeing those individuals with COVID-19 contributes to the ignorance of some people who believe there is no threat of this virus.