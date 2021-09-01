Southside native who changed Virginia

In the spring 2021 edition of the law schools quarterly publication, Howard described the need for a revision:

“(By 1970) Virginia itself was changing. Largely rural in 1902, Virginia was fast urbanizing. Long in the grip of the Byrd Machine [the rural political machine led by former governor and U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd, a conservative Democrat], Virginia was becoming a two-party state. The poll tax had been declared unconstitutional. Massive resistance to school desegregation had brought a Supreme Court decision ordering Prince Edward County to reopen its schools. The constitutional shoe cobbled in 1902 no longer fit the Commonwealth.”

That 1902 shoe successfully stamped out 90% of the Black vote following its adoption and, unintentionally, 50% of the white vote — mainly poor rural farmers. The 1902 convention delegates made no bones about their intentions. As Carter Glass of Lynchburg put it, the goal was “ ... (to) cut from the existing electorate four-fifths of the negro voters. That was the purpose of this Convention.”

And, when asked if the reduction in the votes of Black Virginians would come from fraud or discrimination, he proclaimed: